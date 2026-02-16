Could The Panthers Consider Trading Physical Winger A.J. Greer?

“An AJ Greer type player, I just wonder, what type of value he might have for a (rival) team?” said Gregor. “He has won some Cups... He’s a very defined role player, but those types of guys, man, he comes in. He’s physical, and he can play. So I wonder if a team is looking for a little more aggressiveness... I know that’s Florida’s M.O., but are they gonna want to keep both him and (Jonah) Gadjovich?”