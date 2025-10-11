Dmitry Kulikov placed on IR, could miss several months with upper-body injury

The Florida Panthers could be without another lineup regular for an extended period of time.

Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov was hurt during Florida’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night in Sunrise.

Kulikov collided with Flyers forward Bobby Brink in the neutral zone during the second period, appearing to go in for a hit but catching part of Brink and part of the boards instead.

After the hit, Kulikov slowly skated off the ice, appearing to hold his right arm gingerly. He was later ruled out of the game with an upper-body injury.

Panthers Head Coach Paul Mauce did not have any updates on Kulikov after the game Thursday, or on Friday when he spoke at the team’s practice facility in Fort Lauderdale.

The team did, however, place Kulikov on Injured Reserve Friday, indicating that he would be out of the lineup for some segment of time.

Following Saturday’s morning skate ahead of Florida’s home game against the Ottawa Senators, Maurice provided more information.

Kulikov’s injury could require surgery, a decision that will be coming as soon as Saturday night.

“They know what it is,” Maurice said of the injury. “Tonight, they’re going to get together and decide how they’re going to proceed with it. That will change the rehab time.”

If they decide that surgery is the best route, Kulikov will likely be out of the lineup for several months.

In Kulikov’s absence, however long it may be, Florida will call upon Uvis Balinskis to fill in on the blue line.

Balinskis played 76 regular season games for the Panthers and another five during the playoffs last year.

He’s a strong defender with solid offensive upside who has earned the trust of Florida’s coaching staff.

The Panthers may also call up a defenseman from AHL Charlotte, but no move has been announced as of Saturday morning. A likely candidate would be Toby Bjornfot, though Mike Benning and Marek Alscher are also potential options.

We’ll keep an eye out for any updates on the decision for Kulikov, so stay tuned.

Photo caption: Mar 1, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) moves the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)