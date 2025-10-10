The Hockey Show: Discussing big contract extensions, exciting opening week with John Buccigross

There was quite a bit to get to on this week’s episode of The Hockey Show.

That’ll happen when it’s the first week of a new NHL season and some of the league’s biggest stars are signing new contracts.

Not to worry, as THN co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork were all over the big storylines this week.

From Connor McDavid taking a ‘cheap’ two-year deal to stay in Edmonton to a couple ‘team friendly’ deals signed by Jack Eichel and Kyle Connor, the boys were quick to discuss what it could mean for their respective teams, and the market overall moving forward.

Joining the show this week was NHL on ESPN host and play-by-play man John Buccigross.

He provided some insight on the aforementioned contract extensions, Jonathan Toews’ debut in Winnipeg, a rough start for the Edmonton Oilers, the state of college hockey and the NCAA unveiling of top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna at Penn State.

Among the latest wins and fails of the week from Roy and Dave, this week they included a touching number retirement in Boston, an Opening Night tribute to The Great One, an early fail by the goaltending in Edmonton and confusing bookkeeping error during a penalty-filled preseason game.

You can check out the full show and interview in the videos below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers' Uvis Balinskis Could Enter Lineup With No Update On Dmitry Kulikov

Three takeaways: Blueline steps up after injury, Panthers win another tight game

No update on Dmitry Kulikov after upper-body injury forces him out of Florida's win over Philly

Marchand, Lundell score as Panthers clip Flyers 2-1

Florida Panthers rearrange championship banners, which are now in chronological order