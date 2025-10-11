Panthers Den: Opening the season with a pair of tight wins, previewing Ottawa matchup

It’s time for a quick little math lesson.

What do you get when you combine The Hockey Show with the start of a new NHL season?

The answer is…the return of the Panthers Den!

During hockey season, every new episode of The Hockey Show with co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork will include a segment dedicated to the latest happenings in and around the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup Champs.

This week, they discussed Florida’s win on Opening Night against the Chicago Blackhawks and their victory two nights later over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Both games saw the Cats run into a hot goaltender but ultimately come out on top with the two points.

Also on this week’s show, Roy and Dave previewed Saturday’s matchup between the Panthers and their division rivals from Ottawa.

You can check out the first Panthers Den of the season in the video below:

