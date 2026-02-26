Evan Rodrigues Will Return To Panthers Lineup Against Maple Leafs

The Panthers have dealt with an abundance of injuries this season, but if all goes well and no additional injuries occur in the coming days, they could be as close to full health as they’ve been all season.
Tonight, they’ll see center Evan Rodrigues return to the lineup after missing the final game before the Olympic break. The 32-year-old was out with an illness before the Olympics but had missed several practices upon returning to action.
Rodrigues was absent from practice today, but coach Paul Maurice confirmed that he will be in the lineup tonight and will center the top line with Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart on his wings.
In 56 games this season, E-Rod has scored 10 goals and 25 points while averaging 17:15 of ice time. He has stepped up this season when the Panthers have needed it. With Aleksander Barkov’s injury, Rodrigues has been forced to move back into the middle of the ice and play in a larger role.
Evan Rodrigues (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)
Despite the trade rumors that surrounded Rodrgiues, he’s stayed focused on helping the Panthers.
In addition to Rodrigues, Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Reinhart, and Matthew Tkachuk will all be back in the lineup tonight after practicing this morning.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.