Schwindt, McAllister score as Panthers fall 3-2 to Tampa Bay at 2025 Prospect Showcase

The intensity was high in a rivalry matchup at the 2025 Prospect Showcase.

Saturday afternoon saw the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers in what was the second game of the tournament for each squad.

Florida fought back from an early deficit but couldn’t hold on to a lead late, ultimately falling to the Lightning 3-2.

Kai Schwindt picked up the Panthers’ first goal, which tied the game at one after the Cats allowed Tampa to take a quick lead, and Ryan McAllister, who pounded on a rebound while Florida was on the power play.

The Panthers put on a late charge, looking to play a second overtime game in as many days, but the comeback fell short.

After the game, Schwindt and fellow Florida prospect Shamar Moses spoke to the media, and those interviews can be seen in the video below:

Sunday will be an off day for all three teams after each played on back-to-back days to open the tournament.

Florida wraps up their showcase on Monday with a noon matchup against the Nashville Predators.

The game will be open to the public and free to attend, but those who are not able to check it out in person will be able to stream the game for free on the Panthers official website.

