Florida Panthers have their custom goal song 'Panthers Pulse' recorded by Palm Beach Symphony

The Florida Panthers official goal song received a classical update this weekend.

Since the start of the 2023-24 season, the Panthers have played a song called “Panthers Pulse” by Ownboss whenever the team scores a goal at Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida has also won back-to-back Stanley Cups, so there is a clear connection between the goal song and the team winning championships.

This weekend, as the team is preparing for embark on their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup, their goal song was celebrated in a new and exciting way.

That’s because the Palm Beach Symphony came together to record a very special version of “Panthers Pulse” in collaboration with the Panthers.

The symphony was at the University of Miami’s Guzman Concert Hall on Saturday to record an orchestral version of the goal song, with the arrangement being done by Stephen Guerra from the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, according to WPLG Local 10.

You can check out their report in the video below:

Now the question is if and when the new version of Florida’s goal song will make its debut at a Panthers game this season.

We shall see!

