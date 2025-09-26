The Hockey Show: Reacting to Sasha Barkov injury news, how it impacts Florida Panthers' season

A dark cloud hovered over The Hockey Show this week.

Just as THS hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork were preparing to record the episode, they found out that Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov was undergoing knee surgery.

He suffered the non-contact injury during Thursday’s training camp practice at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

Joining the show this week to discuss the fallout from the Barkov injury was Panthers studio host Jessica Blaylock.

In addition to the discussion about Barkov, which included listing players who could step up in his absence and how the forward lines could shake out, they also chatted with Jess about how the Atlantic Division could shake out, whether Alexander Ovechkin is still a Top 50 player in the NHL and which sports movies she watched as a youngster that helped shape her career in sports journalism.

This week’s wins and fails included some new old uniforms in Minnesota, an OHL coach being showered with broken glass, someone showing up for a Dallas Stars game dressed in full goalie gear, a gorgeous new goalie mask in South Florida and a ridiculous fail by the San Jose Sharks that ended up in the rafters of their home arena.

You can check out the full show and interview with Jessica in the videos below:

