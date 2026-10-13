Florida Panthers Recall Cooper Black Ahead Of Matchup With Blue Jackets

Charlotte Checkers
Oct 13, 2026 4:14 PM
Updated Oct 13, 2026 4:16 PM
The Florida Panthers have recalled goaltender Cooper Black ahead of tonight's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The move comes after Jacob Markstrom left early with what coach Paul Maurice described as "tightening up" in Monday's loss.
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