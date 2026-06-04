Former Panthers AHL Goaltending Coach Hired By Wild

The Minnesota Wild have hired former Florida Panthers AHL goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue to be their NHL and AHL goaltending coach.
Former Florida Panthers AHL goaltending coach Sylvain Rodrigue has been hired by the Minnesota Wild.
Rodrigue will serve as the goaltending coach for both the Wild’s NHL team and their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. Rodrigue will also assist in amateur and professional player evaluation and work with drafted and signed goaltenders in a developmental capacity.
The 52-year-old had spent the past two seasons working with the Charlotte Checkers as the goaltending coach. He worked in close contact with young netminders like Cooper Black and Kirill Gerasimyuk, both of whom had strong 2025-26 campaigns.
Prior to working with the Panthers, Rodrigue spent 11 seasons working in various goaltending roles with the Edmonton Oilers. He served as the goaltending coach at the NHL and AHL levels, while also serving as a goaltending consultant and development coach.
Dating even further back, Rodrigue was a goaltending coach in Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and in the QMJHL.
Although the Montreal, Que., native never played in the NHL, he did play four seasons in the QMJHL, where he recorded an .863 save percentage and a 4.38 goals-against average.
Joining the Wild, Rodrigue will now have the opportunity to work closely with Jesper Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson, two of the top goaltenders last season. While there are some reports that one of the backstoppers could be on the move this off-season, he’ll still have plenty of talent to work with.
In the AHL, Rodrigue will work with Samuel Hlavaj, a top performer at multiple international events with Team Slovakia.
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