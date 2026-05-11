Former Panthers Director Of Hockey Operations Braden Birch Signs With Devils As Assistant GM
New Jersey Devils GM Sunny Mehta has made his first hire, as former Florida Panthers director of hockey operations will join the Devils as an assistant GM and GM of their AHL affiliate.
New Jersey Devils GM and former Florida Panthers assistant GM Sunny Mehta has made his first hiring of his Devils tenure, signing former Panthers director of hockey operations Braden Birch as an assistant GM.
Within the past week, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Mehta could be interested in bringing Birch and, possibly, director of player personnel Bryan McCabe to New Jersey.
Now we know at least one of them is on the move: earlier this morning, the Devils officially announced that Birch would be joining the organization as an assistant GM.
“Braden will be an extremely valuable addition to our senior hockey operations group,” said Mehta in the Devils’ press release. “His blend of on-ice experience, management background, and intellect will serve him well in his new role. Braden will work to bolster all areas of our operation, and I look forward to him joining our existing front office, where his personality and work ethic will fit in excellently.”
Birch had been with the Panthers since 2014, when he began as an assistant in hockey operations. By 2017, he became the director of hockey operations and salary cap management. After nine seasons with that role, the 36-year-old decided it was time to move up and snatched at the opportunity Mehta provided.
“I am really excited to take this next step in my professional career,” said Birch. “I want to thank Bill Zito, the Viola family, and the entire Florida Panthers organization for 12 amazing years, and the ability to help a front office achieve the ultimate goal of Stanley Cup Championships. I also greatly appreciate them giving me the opportunity to grow my professional career in New Jersey. I look forward to working with Sunny and his group on returning the Devils to the levels of success that we believe they can achieve.”
In addition to serving as an assistant GM for the Devils, Birch will also serve as GM of the Utica Comets, the Devils’ AHL affiliate.
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