Former Panthers Director Of Hockey Operations Braden Birch Signs With Devils As Assistant GM

“I am really excited to take this next step in my professional career,” said Birch. “I want to thank Bill Zito, the Viola family, and the entire Florida Panthers organization for 12 amazing years, and the ability to help a front office achieve the ultimate goal of Stanley Cup Championships. I also greatly appreciate them giving me the opportunity to grow my professional career in New Jersey. I look forward to working with Sunny and his group on returning the Devils to the levels of success that we believe they can achieve.”