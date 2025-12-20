Former Panthers Winger Traded For The Second Time In 2025

Former Florida Panthers winger Mason Marchment has been traded for the second time in 2025.

In the off-season, the Dallas Stars need to shed some salary and moved Marchment's $4.5-million contract to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick.

Just months later and 29 games in his Kraken career, he was flipped again, now returning to the Eastern Conference with the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

His tenure with the Kraken didn't go as planned, as he struggled to become acclimated to the Kraken's structure and play style. He finished his brief stint with just four goals and 13 points, well off the totals he posted with the Panthers and the Stars.

In his six-year career, the 30-year-old has notched 80 goals and 202 points in 331 games. 20 of those goals and 57 of those points came with the Panthers.

Marchment joins a Blue Jackets squad looking to become competitive in a stacked Metropolitan Division. They currently sit in last place, but are just seven points back of third place in the division. It won't be an easy task, but the Blue Jackets are desperate to accelerate their rebuild.

"Mason is a player I know very well, and I think he will add a great deal to our team," Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said in a statement. "He is a physical, hard-nosed competitor with proven offensive ability, and we are very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets."

The move comes with risk for the Blue Jackets. They paid two draft picks to acquire Marchment, who could walk in free agency for free as he is a pending UFA. If they can extend his contract and Marchment regains his form, the move will look like a big hit for the Blue Jackets.

