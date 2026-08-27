Four Former Florida Panthers Draft Picks To Watch During The 2026-27 NHL Season

While drafting and developing isn't much of an emphasis for the Florida Panthers, they drafted and traded several NHL players who are now contributors for other teams around the league. Today we highlight four former draft picks of the Panthers entering intriguing seasons.
With the success the Florida Panthers have enjoyed over this past stretch, the organization has made fewer draft picks than most teams, and even fewer have stayed with the team.
The Panthers haven't had a draft pick from 2023 onwards play an NHL game, and their 2022 draft class has played just 33 games.
With that being said, there are still former Panthers draft picks that have become established NHL players elsewhere. Today, we look at four former Panthers draft picks who are entering intriguing seasons with their current NHL teams.
Emil Heineman, LW, New York Islanders
Emil Heineman, selected by the Panthers in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2020 NHL draft, never played an NHL game with the Panthers, as he was traded to the Calgary Flames as part of the deal that acquired Sam Bennett. The Flames then flipped Heineman to the Montreal Canadiens when they landed Tyler Toffoli.
Heineman received his first NHL opportunity with the Habs, playing 62 games during the 2024-25 season. But the trades involving Heineman wouldn't stop there, as he was dealt to the New York Islanders in a deal that allowed the Habs to land Noah Dobson.
In 148 games, the 24-year-old winger has scored 32 goals and 49 points, proving to be a reliable two-way winger with an impressive shot. Heineman now enters the second and final year of his current contract, during which he'll remain a restricted free agent. There is a large opportunity for Heineman to earn a long-term contract with a strong season.
Justin Sourdif, C, Washington Capitals
It took Justin Sourdif a little while to break through into the NHL, but now that he has, he has emerged as a solid two-way middle-six center.
Sourdif, originally drafted by the Panthers in the third round (87th overall) in 2020, was an impressive player for the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, but due to the depth the Panthers possessed at the NHL level, could never truly break through. He played just five NHL games with the Panthers before he was dealt to the Washington Capitals last summer for a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick.
In his rookie season, the 24-year-old scored 15 goals and 35 points in 78 games while posting great defensive analytics. With the additions the Capitals made this off-season, Sourdif is now projected to skate as the fourth-line center, but he's continuously proved he will force his way up the lineup.
Devon Levi, G, Edmonton Oilers
Another selection from the 2020 draft, the Panthers drafted Devon Levi in the seventh round, 212th overall. Undersized for a goaltender, Levi worked his way through the ranks by being poised in his crease.
Levi never made an appearance for the Panthers in the NHL or the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, as he was dealt, along with a first-round pick, to the Buffalo Sabres for Sam Reinhart.
Upon arriving in Buffalo, Levi struggled to lock down an NHL role, playing just 39 games. After four seasons in the Sabres organization, Levi was dealt to the Edmonton Oilers this off-season. With a struggling Tristan Jarry and an already injured 36-year-old Frederik Andersen, there is a real path for Levi to step up and lock down a role on a Stanley Cup-contending team.
Mackie Samoskevich, RW, Seattle Kraken
The most recent of any of the aforementioned players to be dealt from the Panthers is Mackie Samoskevich. The 23-year-old played 156 games with the Panthers after being selected 24th overall in the 2021 NHL draft, scoring 27 goals and 63 points.
In the end, Samoskevich was traded to the Seattle Kraken to free up cap space, acquire picks to land Brady Tkachuk, and allow him to show the hockey world what he can do.
After landing in Seattle, Samoskevich signed a three-year, $3.85 million AAV contract. The deal should instill confidence that the Kraken believe in his skill set, but also give him the comfort of knowing he doesn't have to play every game just to remain in the NHL.
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