'I Think That Was The Driver Of It,' Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Make Instant Impact; Show Importance To Panthers' Success
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 5:37 PM
Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand made their long-awaited return to the Florida Panthers lineup last night, making an immediate impact against the Atlantic Division-leading Ottawa Senators.
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