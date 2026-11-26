Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrate after the game against the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena.
Nov 26, 2026 3:23 AM
Florida’s stars sparked an immediate offensive surge upon their return, combining veteran playmaking with clutch finishing to dismantle the Senators in Sunrise.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy