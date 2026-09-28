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'I've Got Lots Of Faith In That Young Man,' Sandis Vilmanis Earns Top Nine Role To Start Panthers 2026-27 NHL Season

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Julian Gaudio
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Sep 28, 2026 4:45 PM

Florida Panthers winger Sandis Vilmanis will begin the season on the third line, providing him with an excellent opportunity to skate with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. A role and an opportunity that coach Paul Maurice believes Vilmanis is more than ready for.

Sandis Vilmanis wasn't a first-round pick, nor does he come from a country with a rich hockey history, but all he's done is put his head down and work.

Before the Florida Panthers drafted him in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft, Vilmanis moved from Latvia, where he was born, to Sweden to play hockey. After being selected, he moved to Canada to play in the OHL. After two impressive seasons, he joined the Charlotte Checkers and continued to impress the organization.

Now entering the 2026-27 season, Vilmanis is preparing to not only make the opening night lineup but also play in the top nine alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. 

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"I think he's a top-9 player all day long," said coach Paul Maurice of Vilmanis. "We don't have to wait three years for him to be impactful. ... He's got enough in his game right now for me to just play him. ... I've got lots of faith in that young man."

It's high praise, but Vilmanis deserves it. 

In his rookie AHL season in 2024-25, Vilmanis posted nine goals and 27 points, while showing defensive responsibility and physicality. In his sophomore season, Vilmanis' play warranted an NHL call-up.

He notched 17 goals and 38 points in 48 AHL games, but more importantly, he scored three goals and added five points in the 19 NHL games he skated in. 

His NHL role was that of a fourth-liner, but he was impactful. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, he posted a Corsi For percentage of 53.73 percent and an expected goals percentage of 55.04 percent at 5-on-5. The Panthers were even in goals for, at 7-7. 

In addition to his on-ice analytics, the 22-year-old took 15 shots on goal, threw 38 hits, and blocked five shots while averaging 10:23 of ice time. 

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers and UFA Vladimir Tarasenko are reportedly "eying each other."
thehockeynews.comFlorida Panthers, Vladimir Tarasenko Reportedly 'Eying Each Other'According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers and UFA Vladimir Tarasenko are reportedly "eying each other."

His NHL performance warranted a look during training camp, but the 6-foot-1, 192-pound left-handed winger continued to improve with a stellar performance at the World Championship. He scored four goals and led Latvia in points with 11 in just eight games. His 11 points ranked tied for fifth with NHL stars like Nico Hischier, Lucas Raymond, Timo Meier, and his Panthers teammate and captain, Aleksander Barkov.

Vilmanis did everything he could to prove he was ready for an NHL role, and with the unfortunate injuries to Brad Marchand and Jonah Gadjovich, he has the opportunity to do more than just stay in the NHL.

The Panthers' third line matters more than most NHL teams' third lines. Lundell and Luostarinen are critical to the Panthers' defensive game, both at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill. They take plenty of defensive zone draws, as without Barkov last year, Lundell and Luostarinen had the most defensive zone starts on the team, despite Lundell missing 18 games and Luostarinen missing nine. 

The Florida Panthers placed eight players on NHL waivers on Sunday. They have also signed Nathan Bastian to an NHL contract following his PTO stint during pre-season.
thehockeynews.comFlorida Panthers Place Eight Players On NHL Waivers; Sign Nathan Bastian To NHL ContractThe Florida Panthers placed eight players on NHL waivers on Sunday. They have also signed Nathan Bastian to an NHL contract following his PTO stint during pre-season.

Vilmanis will need to produce offensively alongside the Panthers' Finnish duo and be potent and responsible defensively. It's a fairly large ask for a 22-year-old still on an entry-level contract, but Maurice clearly holds Vilmanis in high regard and believes he is ready for the role. 

When Marchand returns and if the Panthers' lineup is healthy, where Vilmanis plays will be interesting to monitor, but for now, all Vilmanis can do is make that decision difficult. 

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