'I've Got Lots Of Faith In That Young Man,' Sandis Vilmanis Earns Top Nine Role To Start Panthers 2026-27 NHL Season

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2026 4:45 PM
Florida Panthers winger Sandis Vilmanis will begin the season on the third line, providing him with an excellent opportunity to skate with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. A role and an opportunity that coach Paul Maurice believes Vilmanis is more than ready for.
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