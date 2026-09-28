'I've Got Lots Of Faith In That Young Man,' Sandis Vilmanis Earns Top Nine Role To Start Panthers 2026-27 NHL Season

The Panthers' third line matters more than most NHL teams' third lines. Lundell and Luostarinen are critical to the Panthers' defensive game, both at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill. They take plenty of defensive zone draws, as without Barkov last year, Lundell and Luostarinen had the most defensive zone starts on the team, despite Lundell missing 18 games and Luostarinen missing nine.