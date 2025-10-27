Jonah Gadjovich Out For At Least A Week; Noah Gregor To Make Panthers Debut

Florida Panthers winger Jonah Gadjovich suffered an upper-body injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and will be out for at least a week.

Replacing him in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Anaheim Ducks will be Noah Gregor, who is set to make his Panthers debut after signing a contract following pre-season.

Gadjovich was the recipient of an elbow against the Golden Knights at the end of the game. Currently, coach Paul Maurice is telling the media that the 27-year-old will be out for at least a week. In 10 games this season, Gadjovich has notched three assists while averaging 7:57 of ice time.

Gregor reportedly now has his visa and can participate in NHL games with the Panthers. He stood out in his pre-season performances due to his speed and defensive awareness, two factors the Panthers will require from him.

Last season, the 27-year-old scored four goals and seven points in 52 games, splitting time with the San Jose Sharks and the Ottawa Senators.

The Panthers had a much-needed bounce-back performance against the Golden Knights, shutting them out 3-0. The Panthers' scoring was started by Sam Reinhart before receiving insurance markers from depth forwards Cole Schwindt and A.J. Greer.

They'll attempt to string multiple wins in a row with the Ducks rolling into town.

