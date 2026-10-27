'Matthew Is Better This Year Than He's Ever Been,' Panthers Coach On Matthew Tkachuk's Playmaking Talent

“It's his hands," Maurice started his well-thought-out answer. "He is so good in that department. I would say his brain first, but as it kind of informs what he does with his hands. He's one of the rare people that doesn't tip pucks. And I don't know, I'm just going to use my words. He doesn't tip pucks. He directs them. Like he's putting them in a place, and I've seen him do it."