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'Matthew Is Better This Year Than He's Ever Been,' Panthers Coach On Matthew Tkachuk's Playmaking Talent

'Matthew Is Better This Year Than He's Ever Been,' Panthers Coach On Matthew Tkachuk's Playmaking Talent

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Julian Gaudio
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Oct 27, 2026 8:49 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 8:50 PM

Matthew Tkachuk is off to a strong offensive start to the 2026-27 NHL season. When asked about what makes him such a great playmaker, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice provided a well-thought-out answer, singing the praises of the 28-year-old winger.

Matthew Tkachuk might not be the most aesthetically pleasing player to watch. He doesn't burn you with blistering speed or routinely rifle pucks into the top corner, but he outsmarts almost everyone. 

With deft hands, incredible vision, and the ability to read and process the play faster than any teammate or opponent, Tkachuk is always in an advantageous position. 

When he finds himself in those positions, he's skilled enough to make a play that, more often than not, results in a goal for the Florida Panthers. 

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Through 12 games, the 28-year-old has scored four goals and 16 points. He's currently averaging an assist per game, ranking tied for seventh in the NHL. Ahead of tonight's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, coach Paul Maurice was asked about what makes Tkachuk such a great playmaker.

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“It's his hands," Maurice started his well-thought-out answer. "He is so good in that department. I would say his brain first, but as it kind of informs what he does with his hands. He's one of the rare people that doesn't tip pucks. And I don't know, I'm just going to use my words. He doesn't tip pucks. He directs them. Like he's putting them in a place, and I've seen him do it."

Tkachuk's game has evolved so much since he made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames in the 2016-17 season. When he first started in the NHL, Tkachuk was used as a net-front presence, using his 6-foot-2, 202-pound frame to make plays around the net. He was extremely effective because he could make plays in tight areas. 

Since coming to Florida, Tkachuk looks to play in other areas. On the power play, the team uses Tkachuk on the right flank. He continuously threads passes into high-danger areas, looking for deflections or one-timers. 

The Florida Panthers have taken the most penalty minutes to start the 2026-27 NHL season, and while it hasn't hurt them yet, it raises the question of whether they have a discipline issue.
thehockeynews.comDo The Florida Panthers Have A Discipline Issue?The Florida Panthers have taken the most penalty minutes to start the 2026-27 NHL season, and while it hasn't hurt them yet, it raises the question of whether they have a discipline issue.

"One thing about Matthew is he's better this year than he's ever been," said Maurice. "He's faster than he's ever been. So he's improved. It's also the first summer in four where he actually got to train, because he was injured on the two others. He rehabbed, but he didn't train.

And then he put a lot of good work in this summer, so a little quicker. And in the game of hockey, we're talking about five or six inches. If you can create that, if you can find it, you can make that. These guys can make that play, and that's what we're seeing from him."

Tkachuk agreed with Maurice's claim, and the NHL EDGE skating data backs that up. He's recorded the third-highest skating speed of his career, and although he still ranks below the 50th percentile in every skating statistic, he's made improvements. 

The Panthers will need Tkachuk to maintain this elite level of play to compete in the Atlantic Division. 

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