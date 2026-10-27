'Matthew Is Better This Year Than He's Ever Been,' Panthers Coach On Matthew Tkachuk's Playmaking Talent

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 8:49 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 8:50 PM
Matthew Tkachuk is off to a strong offensive start to the 2026-27 NHL season. When asked about what makes him such a great playmaker, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice provided a well-thought-out answer, singing the praises of the 28-year-old winger.
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