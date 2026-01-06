Matthew Tkachuk sheds non-contact jersey, joins Panthers for morning skate in Toronto

Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk is continuing to make progress toward being cleared to make his season debut.

Tkachuk has spent the past several months recovering from offseason adductor and sports hernia surgery that he needed after playing through the injuries while helping Florida win their second straight Stanley Cup back in June.

He’s slowly but surely been working his way through the process, first getting back on the ice, then starting to practice with his teammates in a gold, non-contact jersey.

On Tuesday, for the first time this season, Tkachuk was seen during Florida’s morning skate in Toronto skating without the gold jersey.

It’s the latest milestone for Tkachuk, who could play sometime during the Cats’ six-game road trip.

Speaking after the morning skate, Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice cautioned that Tkachuk still had some boxes to check before he’d get the green light for games.

“We’re not in full heavy contact with him," Maurice said, per Jameson Olive. The next box that has to get checked is that he has to be able to get leaned on, push himself, recover for a day or so and see how he goes back on the ice.”

Florida’s road trip continues Thursday in Montreal, Saturday in Ottawa and Monday in Buffalo before concluding with a back-to-back in Carolina and Washington next Friday and Saturday.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis And Uvis Balinskis Named To Latvia's 2026 Olympic Roster

Panthers begin 6-game road trip with matchup against division rival Toronto

Seth Jones considered week-to-week, expected back with Panthers before NHL breaks for Winter Olympics

Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich Returns To Practice; Cole Schwindt Ditches The Non-Contact Jersey

Matthew Tkachuk nearing return, will travel with Panthers on upcoming road trip

Photo caption: Jun 7, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) practices during media day in advance of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)