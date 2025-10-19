NHL fines Brad Marchand for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' after he ripped apart Rasmus Dahlin's helmet

The first Florida Panthers player to incur a fine from the NHL Department of Player Safety this season is Brad Marchand.

Well, this regular season.

Marchand was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

This stems from an incident that occurred during Saturday’s game between the Panthers and Sabres in Buffalo.

During the second period, Dahlin came up behind Marchand and cross-checked him in the lower back.

Marchand responded as many would expect, going after Dahlin and trying to fight him, eventually skating away from the scrum he created with Dahlin’s helmet in his hands.

As he got to the Panthers penalty box, Marchand began ripping the straps off of the helmet before tossing the damaged bucket back on the ice.

You can check out video of the incident by clicking here.

Florida will be back in action on Tuesday when they wrap up their disaster of a road trip in Boston.

Can the Cats salvage a single point on their five-game roadie? We’ll find out Tuesday!

Photo caption: Oct 18, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) looks to pass during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)