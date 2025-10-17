The Panthers Den: First road trip of season brings troubling results

The first two weeks of the NHL season have been quite different for the Florida Panthers.

After picking up three wins in their first three games, all on home ice, the Panthers hit the road this week and the results have not been great.

Playing three games in four nights, Florida scored a total of four goals while dropping all three by a combined score of 12-4.

To the Panthers’ credit, the games were all much closer than the final scores would indicate, as Florida was either tied or within one goal of each until the late stages of the third period.

We also learned that defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who was injured during the second game of the season, would be out for around five months after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

It wasn’t all bad for the Cats though, as several players stood out for some good reasons, including youngster Mackie Samoskevich and new goaltender Daniil Tarasov.

Every week, The Hockey Show co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork pay a visit to the Panthers Den, where they discuss the week that was and go over all the Panthers news and happenings that occurred.

This week’s edition of the Panthers Den can be seen below. Let us know in the comments what you think!

