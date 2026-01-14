Niko Mikkola Misses Practice; Deemed Healthy And Available For Panthers’ Next Game

While Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand practiced with the Florida Panthers, Niko Mikkola was absent, but coach Paul Maurice claims he is fine and available for Thursday’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Florida Panthers took the ice today for practice, accompanied once again by Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand, but Niko Mikkola didn’t join them.
The 29-year-old has played in all 45 of the Panthers’ games this season, recording a goal and seven points. This season, Mikkola is averaging a career high 20:19 of ice time. Mikkola skated in a season-high 25:16 against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, surpassing the previous season high he set the game before against the Buffalo Sabres of 24:27.
After playing heavy minutes in the previous two games, and minutes he’s not accustomed to, it’s not surprising to see coach Paul Maurice elected to give the veteran defenseman a maintenance day.
Mikkola has continued to earn Maurice’s trust. No player on the Panthers has started more shifts in the defensive zone than Mikkola at 5-on-5 (108), and he ranks fifth in shifts started in the offensive zone, according to Natural Stat Trick.
Although his production hasn’t been as standout as it was last year, Mikkola’s importance to the defensive side of the puck has only grown. Without Seth Jones for an extended period of time, Mikkola’s role will only increase, and managing his minutes away from game action is a must.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.