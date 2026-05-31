Pair Of Former Panthers Have Opportunity To Win Stanley Cup With The Hurricanes
Former Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Reilly and goaltender Brandon Bussi will have the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes.
A pair of former Florida Panthers, defenseman Mike Reilly and goaltender Brandon Bussi, will have the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Following the Hurricanes’ five-game series win over the Montreal Canadiens, they’ll move on to the Stanley Cup final against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in 2005-06 and went to the finals in 2001-02. This will be the third time that they have made the final.
The Hurricanes have been dominant in the post-season, losing just one game en route to the finals.
Reilly and Bussi haven’t been the most prominent figures on the Hurricanes roster, but it takes an entire roster to get to the finals. Reilly has featured in just two games this post-season, but has notched two assists.
During the regular season, Reilly recorded one goal and nine points in 42 games.
As for Bussi, he hasn’t appeared in any playoff games, but he was vital to the Hurricanes’ success in the regular season. The Hurricanes dealt with several injuries to goaltenders during the regular season, and Bussi stepped up for the Canes.
He played 39 games during the regular season, winning 31 of those contests and posting an .895 save percentage. Although Frederik Andersen has held down the fort for the Hurricanes in the playoffs, Bussi has been ready as the backup goaltender.
Bussi and Reilly’s history with the Panthers wasn’t too extensive. Bussi was signed to a two-way deal in the off-season, but was claimed off waivers by the Hurricanes during pre-season.
Reilly played just two games with the Panthers in the 2023-24 season and was placed on waivers by the Panthers. He was then claimed by the New York Islanders, ending his tenure with the Panthers.
The 2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup finals begin on Tuesday with the Hurricanes hosting the Golden Knights.
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