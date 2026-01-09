Panthers' Anton Lundell Fined For High-Stick Infraction Against Canadiens

Following a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell was fined $5,000 by the NHL's Department of Player Safety, the maximum allowed under the CBA, for high-sticking Alexandre Texier.

This is the second time Lundell has been fined this season; the first was for an incident against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 27.

Lundell was handed a four-minute double minor in the second period, but the Canadiens did not score on the man advantage.

Lundell finished the game with no goals or points, with a minus-1 and five shots on goal in 19:55 of ice time. Texier finished the game with a hat trick and a plus-2 rating with six shots on goal in 17:15 of ice time.

Lundell has gone cold as of late, failing to score or record a point in his last four games. In that time, the Panthers have won just one game.

The Panthers have dropped in the standings, sitting three points back of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, with three teams ahead of them. They are also eight points back of the third spot in the Atlantic Division.

