Panthers' Anton Lundell Returns To Practice In A Non-Contact Jersey

Lundell did get in extra work with Jonah Gadjovich, another injured Panthers player, as well as Donovan Sebrango (healthy scratch) and Daniil Tarasov (tonight’s backup netminder).
Fortunately for the Panthers, Maurice did say there is a chance Lundell and Brad Marchand play this week. Both forwards are expected to travel to Milano Cortina to compete for Finland and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Panthers play three more times before the Olympic break. Tonight, they’ll take on the Buffalo Sabres before matchups with the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Following their game against the Lightning on Feb. 5, the Panthers won’t see game action until Feb. 26 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
