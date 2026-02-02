Logo
Florida Panthers
Panthers' Anton Lundell Returns To Practice In A Non-Contact Jersey

Julian Gaudio
5h
Anton Lundell will be out of the Florida Panthers lineup tonight against the Buffalo Sabres, but he did skate in practice today with a non-contact jersey.

The Florida Panthers took the ice today for practice and were joined by Anton Lundell, who wore a non-contact jersey. 

Lundell has missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old exited a game against the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 27 after skating in just 12:19 of ice time. 

Coach Paul Maurice initially expressed minimal concern about Lundell’s health and said he should be ready to play in their next game. Unfortunately, that has been proven wrong, and Lundell is set to miss his third consecutive game. 

Lundell did get in extra work with Jonah Gadjovich, another injured Panthers player, as well as  Donovan Sebrango (healthy scratch) and Daniil Tarasov (tonight’s backup netminder). 

Fortunately for the Panthers, Maurice did say there is a chance Lundell and Brad Marchand play this week. Both forwards are expected to travel to Milano Cortina to compete for Finland and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. 

The Panthers play three more times before the Olympic break. Tonight, they’ll take on the Buffalo Sabres before matchups with the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Following their game against the Lightning on Feb. 5, the Panthers won’t see game action until Feb. 26 against the Toronto Maple Leafs

