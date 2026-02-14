Panthers' Anton Lundell Won't Dress As Finland Take On Italy; Niko Mikkola Good To Go

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Lundell’s absence from the lineup today is due to an illness. He has recently returned from an injury and is back to playing big minutes. In a game where they should be able to beat Italy handily, resting Lundell makes sense.
He’s been one of Finland’s more trusted forwards and has played the bulk of his minutes against their opponents’ top line.
With Lundell out of the lineup, Finland has elected to run 12 forwards and eight defensemen, meaning Finland will have four lines and no extra forwards, but two extra defensemen.
Finland will likely finish second or third in Group B and will have to play in a quarter-final playoff on Tuesday.
