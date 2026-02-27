Panthers' Cole Schwindt Sustains A Lower-Body Injury; Luke Kunin To Step Into Lineup

Florida Panthers center Cole Schwindt has sustained a lower-body injury that will keep him out long-term. Additionally, Luke Kunin will return to the lineup in place of Schwindt against the Buffalo Sabres.
The Florida Panthers are set for a home duel against the Buffalo Sabres tonight in the second half of a back-to-back.
In the first half, the Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1. The downside of that game was that Cole Schwindt suffered an injury.
Coach Paul Maurice spoke to the media, providing an update on Schwindt. The Panthers’ bench boss mentioned that Schwindt sustained a lower-body injury against the Maple Leafs and will be out for a while. Maurice did not specify the length or indicate where in the lower body the injury was suffered.
He did, however, reveal that Luke Kunin will slot in the lineup to replace Schwindt. Kunin has played 43 games this season with the Panthers, scoring two goals and four points while averaging 8:38 of ice time.
The news about Schwindt is unfortunate, as the 2025-26 season has been filled with plenty of uncertainty. He started the season with the Vegas Golden Knights, but he did not play a game. He was placed on waivers and claimed by the Panthers on Oct. 3.
In the 22 games the 24-year-old has played, he’s notched three goals and four points, averaging 8:51 of ice time as the Panthers’ fourth line center.
