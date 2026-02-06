Logo
Florida Panthers
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov Exits Early With An Injury; No Status Update Provided

Panthers' Daniil Tarasov Exits Early With An Injury; No Status Update Provided

2h
Florida Panthers goaltender Daniil Tarasov was forced to exit Thursday’s 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning with what appears to be a lower-body injury.

The Florida Panthers were absolutely rocked by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, losing 6-1.

There were plenty of things to be displeased about from the Panthers' perspective: the power play converted just one of its seven opportunities, and they allowed six goals.

To make matters worse, Daniil Tarasov was forced to exit the game in the third period with what appears to be a lower-body injury. While trailing 4-0 in the third period, the Panthers were attempting to kill a 5-on-3 when Tararsov made a miraculous sliding save.

In the process, Tarasov appeared to injure his right leg, as he was unable to place any pressure on it. He was helped off the ice and replaced by Sergei Bobrovsky, who played the remaining 13:51 for the Panthers. 

Following the game, coach Paul Maurice was asked about Tarasov's status, but he was unable to provide an update, per Jameson Olive.

Although Tarasov’s .899 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average aren’t the most eye-popping numbers you’ll find from a goaltender, he’s been a solid backup netminder for the Panthers, and at times has outperformed Bobrovsky, who has continued to struggle this season. 

The Olympic break comes at a good time for Tarasov, as he’ll now have until Feb. 26 to nurse this injury and be ready for when the Panthers return to game action.  

