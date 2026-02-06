Panthers' Daniil Tarasov Exits Early With An Injury; No Status Update Provided

In the process, Tarasov appeared to injure his right leg, as he was unable to place any pressure on it. He was helped off the ice and replaced by Sergei Bobrovsky, who played the remaining 13:51 for the Panthers.
Following the game, coach Paul Maurice was asked about Tarasov's status, but he was unable to provide an update, per Jameson Olive.
Although Tarasov’s .899 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average aren’t the most eye-popping numbers you’ll find from a goaltender, he’s been a solid backup netminder for the Panthers, and at times has outperformed Bobrovsky, who has continued to struggle this season.
The Olympic break comes at a good time for Tarasov, as he’ll now have until Feb. 26 to nurse this injury and be ready for when the Panthers return to game action.
