Panthers Defensive Prospect Selected To Czechia's 2026 World Championship Roster
Florida Panthers and Charlotte Checkers defenseman Marek Alscher has been selected to Czechia's 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship roster.
Another Florida Panther will be heading to the World Championship, as defenseman Marek Alscher has been selected to represent Team Czechia.
The 22-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut late in the season this year, scoring an impressive three assists in four games.
Alscher spent most of his season in the AHL, where he notched three goals and 11 points in 52 games. The 2025-26 season was Alscher’s second AHL campaign.
Alscher has represented Czechia on the international stage, but never at the senior level. Alscher took home a bronze medal in his lone World Junior Championship appearance, where he played in all seven games.
Additionally, he has represented Czechia at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.
Alscher was a third-round pick, 93rd overall, by the Panthers in the 2022 NHL entry draft. While his point totals in the AHL, WHL, or even at the junior international levels aren’t too impressive, he brings size and defensive fortitude to any blueline.
Standing 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, Alscher has enough foot speed to defend the rush, but he does an excellent job of using his frame to box out his opponents and defend the front of his net.
While Alscher did take a step forward in his development this year, he still has plenty to prove in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers next year.
Goaltenders:
Josef Kořenář (HC Sparta Praha, Czechia)
Petr Kváča (Bílí Tygři Liberec, Czechia)
Dominik Pavlát (Ilves, Liiga)
Defensemen:
Marek Alscher (Florida Panthers)
Tomas Cibulka (HC Motor České Budějovice, Czechia)
Tomáš Galvas (Bílí Tygři Liberec, Czechia)
Libor Hájek (HC Dynamo Pardubice, Czechia)
Filip Hronek (Vancouver Canucks)
Michal Kempný (Brynäs IF, SHL)
Jan Ščotka (HC Kometa Brno, Czechia)
Jiří Ticháček (Kärpät, Liiga)
Forwards:
Ondřej Beránek (HC Karlovy Vary, Czechia)
Matěj Blümel (Boston Bruins)
Jiří Černoch (HC Karlovy Vary, Czechia)
Roman Červenka (HC Dynamo Pardubice, Czechia)
Jakub Flek (HC Kometa Brno, Czechia)
Jaroslav Chmelař (New York Rangers)
Martin Kaut (HC Dynamo Pardubice, Czechia)
Michal Kovařčík (HC Oceláři Třinec, Czechia)
Dominik Kubalík (EV Zug, Swiss NL)
Jan Mandát (HC Dynamo Pardubice, Czechia)
Matyáš Melovský (New Jersey Devils)
Lukáš Sedlák (HC Dynamo Pardubice, Czechia)
David Tomášek (Färjestad BK, SHL)
Daniel Voženílek (HC Oceláři Třinec, Czechia)
The 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship takes place in Zürich and Fribourg, Switzerland, and runs from May 15 to 31.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.