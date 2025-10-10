No update on Dmitry Kulikov after upper-body injury forces him out of Florida's win over Philly

The injury bug just won’t stop fluttering around the Florida Panthers.

After starting the season with three key players on LTIR – Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek – Florida was forced to finished Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers down a man due to an apparent injury.

Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov left Florida’s 2-1 victory over the Flyers with just under 10 minutes left in the second period and did not return.

The play saw Kulikov go awkwardly into the boards after attempting a body check in the neutral zone.

He immediately skated to the bench afterwards, skating slowly across the ice and gingerly holding his right arm.

Soon after, the Panthers officially ruled him out with an upper-body injury.

After the game, Florida Head Coach Paul Maurice did not have much of an update on his veteran blueliner.

"We'll get him looked at tomorrow and then we'll give you a better idea,” Maurice said.

If Kulikov is unable to play, Uvis Balinskis will slot into his spot in Florida’s lineup and next to Jeff Petry on the third defensive pairing.

The Panthers will practice on Friday in Fort Lauderdale before hosting the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Maurice’s next opportunity to provide an update will be after Friday’s skate.

Stay tuned.

Photo caption: May 6, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) looks on against the Boston Bruins during the first period in game one of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)