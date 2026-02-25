Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov, Tomas Nosek Practice In Regular Jerseys For The First Time

Florida Panthers’ Dmitry Kulikov and Tomas Nosek take the next steps in their return, practicing in full contact today.
It’s been a long road for Dmitry Kulikov and Tomas Nosek, but with their recent upgrade from non-contact jerseys to full participants, their return to game action is near.
While the NHL was on pause, Kulikov and Nosek had begun participating in Florida Panthers practices, skating without contact. Prior to the Olympic break, they had both been seen skating in private groups.
Kulikov had played just two games before suffering a torn labrum. The 35-year-old rejoined the Panthers in the 2023 off-season, following their loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup final.
He’s played a vital role for the Panthers in their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, and they’ve missed his defensive abilities and physical nature on the back end.
On Dec. 30, coach Paul Maurice spoke to the media and said the Panthers anticipate Kulikov's return in mid-March. With the way he’s progressed in his return, he appears to be on track to do so.
As for Nosek, he hasn’t played a game this season after undergoing off-season surgery to repair a knee injury. Maurice and the Panthers’ staff haven’t been as open about when Nosek could return to the lineup. They’ve approached his injury situation with patience and have been taking it day by day.
While it’s unknown when Nosek could make his season debut, he’s cleared multiple steps in his recovery and is now ramping up to get into game shape. He could return to the Panthers’ lineup at some point in March.
