Logo
Florida Panthers
Powered by Roundtable
Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov, Tomas Nosek Practice In Regular Jerseys For The First Time cover image

Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov, Tomas Nosek Practice In Regular Jerseys For The First Time

Julian Gaudio
8h
Partner
179Members·3,347Posts
JulianGaudio@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Florida Panthers’ Dmitry Kulikov and Tomas Nosek take the next steps in their return, practicing in full contact today.

It’s been a long road for Dmitry Kulikov and Tomas Nosek, but with their recent upgrade from non-contact jerseys to full participants, their return to game action is near.

While the NHL was on pause, Kulikov and Nosek had begun participating in Florida Panthers practices, skating without contact. Prior to the Olympic break, they had both been seen skating in private groups.

Kulikov had played just two games before suffering a torn labrum. The 35-year-old rejoined the Panthers in the 2023 off-season, following their loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup final.

He’s played a vital role for the Panthers in their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, and they’ve missed his defensive abilities and physical nature on the back end. 

On Dec. 30, coach Paul Maurice spoke to the media and said the Panthers anticipate Kulikov's return in mid-March. With the way he’s progressed in his return, he appears to be on track to do so. 

The Florida Panthers are hoping to begin adding injured players back into their lineup, and coach Paul Maurice provided some encouraging updates on Dmitry Kulikov and Jonah Gadjovich.
thehockeynews.comPanthers Coach Provides Injury Updates On Pair Of VeteransThe Florida Panthers are hoping to begin adding injured players back into their lineup, and coach Paul Maurice provided some encouraging updates on Dmitry Kulikov and Jonah Gadjovich.

As for Nosek, he hasn’t played a game this season after undergoing off-season surgery to repair a knee injury. Maurice and the Panthers’ staff haven’t been as open about when Nosek could return to the lineup. They’ve approached his injury situation with patience and have been taking it day by day.

While it’s unknown when Nosek could make his season debut, he’s cleared multiple steps in his recovery and is now ramping up to get into game shape. He could return to the Panthers’ lineup at some point in March. 

Sasha Barkov and Seth Jones hit the ice over the weekend, working thier way back from injuries as the Panthers gear up for a playoff push.
thehockeynews.comVideo Shows Injured Panthers Sasha Barkov, Seth Jones Doing On-Ice Work At Team Practice Facility Sasha Barkov and Seth Jones hit the ice over the weekend, working thier way back from injuries as the Panthers gear up for a playoff push.

In addition to Kulikov and Nosek, Seth Jones was once again out with the Panthers in a non-contact jersey. Gustav Forlsing and Uvis Balinskis also returned to practice, joining Sandis Vilmanis as the first Panthers players to rejoin the group following the Olympics. 

The Panthers will host the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow in a critical playoff hopeful matchup. 

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Florida PanthersTomas NosekDmitry KulikovToronto Maple LeafsGustav ForslingUvis Balinskis
Latest News
1