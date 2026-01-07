Panthers Linked To Blues' Right-Handed Veteran Defenseman

The Florida Panthers have struggled with consistency this season. At times, they look like the team that's won back-to-back Stanley Cups, and at other times, they look like a team that shouldn't make the playoffs.

Much of that can be attributed to the injury-riddled season they've endured, but at the end of the day, the Panthers expect more out of themselves, and there's a real danger of missing the playoffs.

But GM Bill Zito won't sit idly and let that happen. The Panthers have some cap space to deal with while Aleksander Barkov is on the LTIR, and a recent report from Chris Johnston suggests one big move the Panthers could attempt is trading for St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

The veteran defender is enjoying a strong season with the Blues, proving his worth as a two-way, top-four defenseman. Faulk doesn't just lead Blues defensemen in goals; he leads the entire team with 11. He's also added 10 assists for 21 points in 43 games.

He's featured on the top power play unit and the second penalty kill unit, showcasing his versatility. This season, Faulk is averaging 22:39 of ice time, tied for second on the team behind Philip Broberg and even with Colton Parayko.

Faulk isn't the biggest player on the ice, standing at 6-foot, and he's not the fastest player, but the 33-year-old is a smart player who understands gap control and moves the puck efficiently.

Plenty of rumors have circulated about the Panthers' desire to upgrade their third pairing. The expectation is that Dmitry Kulikov returns sometime in March and retakes his spot on the left side of the third pairing, but who lines up next to him is still a mystery. Donovan Sebrango and Uvis Balinskis have shown flashes of positive play that could suggest they are deserving of that role, but for the most part, the Panthers have been left wanting more.

The same can be said about Jeff Petry, who has looked a step too slow too often. Petry has skated in 40 games this season, failing to score and recording just eight assists while averaging 14:44 of ice time.

Faulk is in the sixth year of a seven-year contract, which pays him $6.5 million annually. It's a steep price to pay, and it would require the Panthers to shed cap space elsewhere. But acquiring Faulk wouldn't just be a slight upgrade on the three aforementioned Panthers defenders, but a big-time upgrade and a player who could eat big minutes and move up the lineup if needed.

