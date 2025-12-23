Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich Out Against Hurricanes; Greer Good To Go

The Florida Panthers will be without Mackie Samoskevich against the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, but A.J. Greer is good to go despite missing practice, according to Jameson Olive.

Samoskevich, who picked up his injury against the Hurricanes last week, will be out again tonight with a lower-body injury, but coach Paul Maurice is hopeful that he'll be available when the Panthers return from the Christmas break to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Greer was said to be absent from practice, but it was viewed as a maintenance day. The 29-year-old is enjoying what is soon to become a career season. His seven goals are a career high, and his 14 points are three points shy of his career high, doing so in just 35 games. His play has been rewarded as he is averaging the most ice time of his career, nearly two full minutes than last season.

The last time the Panthers and Hurricanes faced off, the Panthers pulled off a miraculous 3-0 comeback and won in a shootout. Tonight, they'll look to find a similar result and enter the Christmas break with a pair of points.

A win could catapult the Panthers into a playoff spot if the teams they are chasing lose.

