Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk, Cole Schwindt And Noah Gregor Skate In Miami; Won't Play In Winter Classic

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk took the ice in Miami today for practice, but skated in a non-contact jersey.

Following the practice, Panthers coach Paul Maurice confirmed that the 28-year-old would not be ready for the Winter Classic game against the New York Rangers. Although he won't be playing, it's another positive sign that he is nearing a return.

Tkachuk hasn't played a game this season and hasn't played a regular-season game since Feb. 8, the final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off. In the off-season, Tkachuk underwent surgery in August to repair a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia.

Joining Tkachuk in non-contact jerseys were Cole Schwindt and Noah Gregor. Schwindt broke his arm on Nov. 17, and this is the first time he has taken the ice. Just a couple of days ago, Jameson Olive reported that Schwindt was out of the cast, but no further update was provided. It's a good sign to see him back on the ice.

Gregor last played on Dec. 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes, but no indication of what he's dealing with has been revealed. He skated today in a non-contact jersey and will not play against the Rangers tomorrow.

Puck drop is set for Jan. 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. EST at LoanDepot Park.

