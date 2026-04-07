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Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk To Miss Game Against Canadiens Due To Birth Of His Child

Julian Gaudio
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The Florida Panthers will be without Matthew Tkachuk tonight against the Montreal Canadiens due to the birth of his first child.

Matthew Tkachuk was absent from the Florida Panthers’ practice today ahead of their road matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach Paul Maurice cleared the air about Tkachuk’s absence, stating that the 28-year-old is returning to Florida due to the birth of his first child. 

Since returning from an injury that delayed his start of the season, Tkachuk has yet to miss a game. Since Jan. 19, Tkachuk has played in all 30 games for the Panthers, scoring 13 goals and 32 points while averaging 18:28 of ice time. 

Despite all the game action he’s missed, Tkachuk ranks sixth in points and seventh in goals on the team. He and Brad Marchand are the only two players on the team scoring above a point per game. 

With Tkachuk’s absence, Maurice has altered his lines. Mackie Samoskevich is skating on the top line with Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe. The second line now sees Jesper Boqvist, Eetu Luostarinen, and A.J. Greer skate together.

Panthers battle playoff-bound Montreal with crucial draft pick positioning on the line as injuries have shaped Florida's path to a potential top-10 selection.
thehockeynews.comPanthers Road Trip Continues With Matchup Against Playoff-Bound MontrealPanthers battle playoff-bound Montreal with crucial draft pick positioning on the line as injuries have shaped Florida's path to a potential top-10 selection.

The third line is formed by Cole Schwindt, Tomas Nosek, and Noah Gregor, while the fourth line is made up by Cole Reinhardt, Luke Kunin, and Vinnie Hinostroza. 

The Panthers have five games remaining this season, and after tonight’s game, they are back in action against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. No word yet on whether Tkachuk will be back in the lineup for that contest. 

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NHLFlorida PanthersMatthew Tkachuk
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