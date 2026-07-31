Panthers' Paul Maurice Lands Third Overall In NHL Coach Rankings
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice ranked third in The Hockey News' 2026 NHL coach rankings.
TheHockeyNews.com is running a series ranking each NHL coach, going in reverse order from No. 32 to No. 1.
The criteria for these rankings include each coach’s accomplishments, short- and long-term history, expectations, and general reputation. Of course, these rankings are subjective.
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was unsurprisingly very high on this list, landing in the No. 3 spot, ahead of fellow NHL Stanley Cup champion coaches like Jared Bednar, Joel Quenneville and Mike Sullivan.
Maurice has been everything the Panthers hoped for and more when they signed the now 59-year-old to be the head coach. He joined Florida and immediately changed the culture of the organization for the better.
In his first season, the Panthers snuck into the playoffs as the second wild-card team and pulled off arguably the biggest upset in NHL history. They fought their way to the Stanley Cup final but ultimately lost.
In his next two seasons, the Panthers won back-to-back Stanley Cups, cementing themselves in NHL history, with Maurice guiding the franchise.
The 2025-26 season was a difficult campaign for the Panthers, as injuries kept piling up and the team couldn't claw their way into a playoff spot. But the team is healthy heading into the 2026-27 season, and after some major off-season moves, the pressure is now back on the Panthers to be contenders once again.
Maurice could become the NHL's all-time leader in games coached if he continues his NHL career. Maurice has 2,012 regular-season games under his belt as a coach, only 129 behind Scotty Bowman for the most NHL games coached ever.
Throughout his coaching career, Maurice has been the bench boss of the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets.
"Maurice has earned the flowers he's received since Florida's back-to-back championships," said THN.com writer Adam Proteau. "He's been smart enough to have the trust of team ownership everywhere he's worked, and he's made the most of just about every opportunity he's received at the NHL level.
"If he never coached again, Maurice would be a no-brainer Hall of Famer. But he still has the competitive fire burning in him, and he now can add at least one more Cup to his phenomenal resume. The Panthers have the talent to be a playoff team in the Atlantic next season, and Maurice can add to his already-impressive legacy."
Maurice's impact on the Panthers cannot be understated, and if the Panthers hope to bounce back, Maurice will be a key factor in their success.
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