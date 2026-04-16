Panthers Place Noah Gregor, Nolan Foote On Waivers Ahead Of AHL Playoffs

The Florida Panthers are attempting to beef up their AHL roster, placing Noah Gregor and Nolan Foote on waivers for assignment to the Charlotte Checkers.
The Florida Panthers have placed wingers Noah Gregor and Nolan Foote on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Charlotte Checkers.
If Gregor and Foote clear, they'll join the Checkers on their quest for back-to-back Calder Cup Championships.
There are currently two games left in the AHL schedule, and the Checkers currently hold the third seed in the Atlantic Division. With 91 points, they will not be caught by the fourth-place Bridgeport Islanders, who have 74 points, and they won’t catch the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who have 97 points.
Gregor split his season between the Panthers and the Checkers. With the Panthers, Gregor notched four goals and nine points in 37 games. With the Checkers, he posted 11 goals and 17 points in 25 games.
As for Foote, he spent the majority of the season with the Checkers, scoring 14 goals and 32 points in 54 games and in the NHL, recording one goal in 12 games.
The Checkers are once again among the favorites to win the coveted Calder Cup, and the experience many of their players picked up playing in the NHL late in the season should only make them more of a threat.
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