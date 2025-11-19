Panthers injury updates on Eetu Luostarinen, Cole Schwindt, Matthew Tkachuk

There is quite a bit going on with the Florida Panthers these days.

The team has been attempting to maneuver through the season despite having to deal with long-term injuries to several key players.

What has made things more difficult, though not terribly surprising, has been the additional injuries Florida is now managing that have occurred since the season began.

After coming into the season without Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkahcuk and Tomas Nosek, all of whom are recovering from respective surgeries, the Panthers have since lost Dmitry Kulikov and Jonah Gadjovich to injuries as well.

But wait, there’s more.

Forward Cole Schwindt will be out for several months after suffering a broken arm during Monday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. He’s expected to have surgery once the swelling goes down, Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice said following Tuesday’s practice at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

“He is very likely going to have surgery,” Maurice said. “He’s going to see the doctor today, but that surgery won’t take place for another week. They need to let the swelling to go down.”

Also, Maurice said Eetu Luostarinen is considered week-to-week after suffering burns during what Maurice described as “a barbequing mishap.”

“I’m going to list him as week-to-week because we don’t have a lot of experience with this (kind of injury),” Maurice said. “Some of it will be when he comes back and feels comfortable with the equipment on.”

While Luostarinen did receive medical attention, he did not require an overnight stay in the hospital, Maurice said.

As the injuries continue to pile up, the Panthers have since called up forward Jack Devine from the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

He will make his NHL debut on Thursday night when Florida hosts the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

“He’s very bright,” Maurice said of Devine. “He reads the game exceptionally well, he’s got good hands, competitive, quiet.”

Devine is expected to skate on Florida’s fourth line with Luke Kunin and Noah Gregor against the Devils.

And regarding all of the aforementioned injured players, Tkachuk is the closest to returning and could make his season debut before the end of the year.

For Barkov, Nosek, Kulikov and Gadjovich, it’s just a matter of continuing on their respective paths to recovery.

With the calendar preparing to flip to a new year, more detailed information on each player can be expected in the coming weeks and months.

Photo caption: Dec 23, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the first period at UBS Arena. (Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images)