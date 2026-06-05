Panthers' Sam Reinhart Receives Selke Trophy, Lady Byng Votes

Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart finished 16th in Selke Trophy voting and 11th in Lady Byng Memorial Trophy voting for the 2025-26 NHL season.
Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart received votes for both the Selke Trophy and the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.
Reinhart finished 16th in Selke Trophy voting, receiving 67 total points from one first-place vote, one second-place vote, five third-place votes, six fourth-place votes, and seven fifth-place votes. The Selke Trophy is handed to the best defensive forward in the NHL.
This marks the fifth consecutive season where Reinhart has earned Selke Trophy votes. Last season, he finished second behind Aleksander Barkov; in 2023-24, he finished fourth; and the two seasons prior to that, he finished 25th and 27th.
The winner of the Selke Trophy was Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki, who won the award in blowout fashion. He tallied 1,756 points, while the second-place finisher notched only 467 points.
The winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy was also a Canadiens player, as Montreal sniper Cole Caufield won the award given to the “player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”
Reinhart finished 11th in Lady Byng voting, accumulating two first-place votes, three second-place votes, five third-place votes, nine fourth-place votes, and nine fifth-place votes.
This is Reinhart’s best finish in Lady Byng voting. He’s received Lady Byng votes on five separate occasions prior to this season. He’s now earned votes in four of the past five seasons.
In all, Reinhart finished the 2025-26 season with 29 goals and 61 points in 64 games, leading the team in both categories despite injuries.
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