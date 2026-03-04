Panthers Sign Goaltender Louis Domingue To A Two-Way Contract

The Florida Panthers inked Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way contract.
The Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year, two-way contract.
The 33-year-old has been with the Charlotte Checkers, the Panthers’ AHL affiliate, since November on an AHL contract. Upon signing a two-way deal, he can now be recalled to the NHL if the Panthers require his services.
Domingue started the season in the KHL with Sibir Novosibirsk, where he posted a 0-9-0 record in 11 games, recording an .892 save percentage and a 3.83 goals-against average.
Since signing with the Checkers, Domingue has posted an .831 SP and a 3.20 GAA in seven games.
Additionally, he’s featured in 233 AHL games, recording a .905 SP and a 2.82 GAA.
Sergei Bobrovsky’s name has appeared in trade rumors, and the signing of Domingue has only amplified the uncertainty. Bobrovsky has expressed a desire to re-sign with the Panthers in the off-season, but as their playoff hopes dwindle, GM Bill Zito must decide what is best for the future of his club.
