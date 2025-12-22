Panthers to honor Brad Marchand for reaching 1,000 career points

The Florida Panthers have plans to celebrate one of their players hitting a major milestone.

Last month, Florida forward Brad Marchand recorded his 1,000th NHL point.

It came during the Panthers’ 6-3 win over the Washington Captials on Nov. 13 at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers will honor the achievement with a special pregame ceremony for Marchand that will occur on Dec. 30 prior to their game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Marchand is having a stellar season in South Florida, his first full season with the Panthers after being acquired at last year’s Trade Deadline.

So far through 34 games, Marchand has racked up 20 goals and 40 points while leading all Panthers in both shots on goal and shooting percentage.

Entering play Monday, the Panthers hold a 19-14-2 record on the season, good for 40 points.

They are currently one point back of third-place Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division and four points behind first-place Detroit with two games in hand.

Photo caption: Nov 8, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)