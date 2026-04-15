Panthers' Tomas Nosek Suffers Second Significant Leg Injury In Less Than A Year

Florida Panthers center Tomas Nosek will miss the season finale tonight against the Detroit Red Wings after suffering his second major leg injury, this time sustaining a broken leg.
The Florida Panthers were without Tomas Nosek for the first 60 games of the season as he recovered from off-season surgery for a knee injury.
After playing just 21 games in his return, the 33-year-old will now miss the season finale with a broken leg. Nosek sustained this injury during the Panthers’ 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Monday.
Coach Paul Maurice spoke to the media following this morning’s practice and relayed a message from Nosek.
“Well, at least it was my other leg.”
Nosek recorded 15:50 of ice time on Monday, throwing two hits and blocking one shot. He was also on the ice when the Panthers were attempting to close out the game in the final moments.
Nosek will become a UFA at the season’s end. He signed a one-year, minimum deal with the Panthers this off-season after helping them claim their second Stanley Cup Championship last year.
In 21 games this season, Nosek notched two goals and four points, averaging a career high 14:07 of ice time.
Nosek rejoins the injury list that consists of Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Jonah Gadjovich, Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues, Aaron Ekblad, Niko Mikkola, Uvis Balinskis, Seth Jones, and Dmitry Kulikov.
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