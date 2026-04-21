Panthers Will Have A Small Performance Bonus Overage Cap Charge In 2026-27 Season

The other way, which is where Petry comes into play, is by signing players aged 35 or older to one-year contracts.
The Panthers handed Petry a one-year, $775,000 contract in the off-season. When the two parties agreed to the deal, Petry was 37.
$150,000 will not affect the Panthers’ ability to work around the salary cap this season, but it could force them to look away from additional veterans looking for minimum deals.
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