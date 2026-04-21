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Panthers Will Have A Small Performance Bonus Overage Cap Charge In 2026-27 Season cover image

Panthers Will Have A Small Performance Bonus Overage Cap Charge In 2026-27 Season

Julian Gaudio
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The Florida Panthers will have a $150,000 performance bonus overage cap charge during the 2026-27 season, according to PuckPedia.

Come July 1, when the salary cap rises and we enter the beginning of the 2026-27 season, the Florida Panthers will have to work around a small performance bonus overage cap charge.

The Panthers will have an overage cap charge of just $150,000, stemming from Jeff Petry’s contract. The Panthers, however, traded him two games before his next bonus was due. 

The first bonus Petry earned from the Panthers was for playing 50 games. Petry then received his second bonus from the Minnesota Wild when he hit 60 games. 

According to PuckPedia, under the salary cap rules outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), only certain types of players are eligible for performance bonuses.

Those are players on their entry-level contracts. Bonuses are given to players who reach certain thresholds for games played, goals scored, points, and their statistical rankings within the team.

Florida Panthers forwards Cole Schwindt and Nolan Foote will become Group 6 UFAs when the 2025-26 season concludes.
thehockeynews.comPanthers' Cole Schwindt, Nolan Foote Will Become Group 6 UFAsFlorida Panthers forwards Cole Schwindt and Nolan Foote will become Group 6 UFAs when the 2025-26 season concludes.

The other way, which is where Petry comes into play, is by signing players aged 35 or older to one-year contracts. 

The Panthers handed Petry a one-year, $775,000 contract in the off-season. When the two parties agreed to the deal, Petry was 37.

$150,000 will not affect the Panthers’ ability to work around the salary cap this season, but it could force them to look away from additional veterans looking for minimum deals. 

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