Plenty of Florida Panthers behind-the-scenes access coming as league brings back 'Road to the NHL Winter Classic'

We’re less than a month away from the 2026 NHL Winter Classic.

This year, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers at loanDepot park in what will be the southernmost Winter Classic ever played.

The game is set for Friday, Jan. 2 with an 8 p.m. ET puck drop.

For fans who are getting excited about the big game, they’ll have more opportunities to wet their appetites in the weeks leading up to the affair.

That’s because on Wednesday, the NHL is debuting a new season of Road to the NHL Winter Classic, the annual series that provides exclusive behind-the-scenes access to both the Panthers and Rangers as they gear up for the game.

The four-part series will premiere Wednesday at 6:30 ET on TNT and will be simulcast on truTV and HBO Max.

Panthers fans should buckle up for more in-depth looks at how their Stanley Cup championship team prepares for games, as well as the injury recovery process for players like Matthew Tkachuk.

For the full series schedule, click here.

You can check out the trailer for Road to the NHL Winter Classic below:

