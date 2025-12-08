Verhaeghe stays hot, Panthers wrap up homestand with second straight win

The Florida Panthers wrapped up an extended homestand when they hosted the New York Islanders on Sunday night in Sunrise.

For just the third time this season, the Panthers have picked points in three straight games after taking down the Islanders 4-1.

Florida picked up the game’s opening goal, and it came off the stick of one of their defensemen.

Cats youngster Mackie Samoskevich carried the puck from behind New York’s net and into the corner, sliding it to a waiting Balinskis at the point.

He fired a wrist shot that traveled through a screen and past Islanders goalie David Rittich to give Florida a 1-0 lead at the 12:14 mark.

The Cats doubled their lead just past the seven-minute mark of the middle frame thanks to a great steal by Sam Bennett.

With the puck in the corner to Rittich’s right, Bennett dug the puck out from between two Islanders and backhanded a pass to the high slot, where Jeff Petry poked the puck to Carter Verhaeghe at the side of the net.

Verhaeghe’s quick shot snuck between Rittich and the near post to give Florida a 2-0 lead with 12:55 to go in the second period.

Almost exactly two minutes later, Matthew Barzal fired a shot that went off the backside of Gustav Forsling before awkwardly bouncing underneath Tarasov to cut Florida’s lead in half.

It took a while before we saw the game’s next goal.

This time it was Anton Lundell finding Seth Jones moving into the Islanders zone, and Jones cut to the middle of the ice before wiring a nasty wrist shot over Rittich’s glove to put Florida back in front by two with 6:03 to go.

A Sam Reinhart empty-net goal would seal the deal for the Cats.

The win was Florida’ second straight, improving their record to 14-12-2 on the season.

On to Utah.

Photo caption: Dec 7, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates with defenseman Jeff Petry (2) after scoring against the New York Islanders during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)