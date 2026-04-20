Report: Situation Between Florida Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky Looks 'Pretty Bad'
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is a pending UFA, and the current situation between the two parties looks "pretty bad."
The Florida Panthers have missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019, largely in part to injuries.
But a common theme throughout the season was the struggles of veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. He finished the season with a 3.07 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage, by far the worst of his 16-year NHL career.
Amid his struggles, there were plenty of rumours about Bobrovsky and the possibility that the Panthers would trade him at the deadline. The Panthers decided to keep him around, whether it was because they couldn’t find a deal they believed offered fair value, or because they wanted to work out a contract extension in the summer.
Bobrovsky had been asked about his future during the season, but he always dismissed the questions, saying he’d work it out in the summer.
Now, the NHL regular season is finished, and come July 1, Bobrovsky will be a free agent, eligible to sign with any team of his choosing.
A recent report by Greg Wyshynski, during his appearance on ‘The Sheet with Jeff Marek,’ indicates that the situation between the two parties is “pretty bad” and that the Panthers may decide to go in a different direction.
The Panthers and Bobrovsky are reportedly far off in contract negotiations. Given Bobrovsky’s age (37) and play, it’s understandable why the Panthers wouldn’t want to overpay and hand out extra term to an older goaltender coming off the worst season of his career.
As for Bobrovsky, he understandably believes his track record is strong enough to warrant another contract extension.
While it’s reasonable for both sides to correct, each party needs to look at this from a business perspective. The Panthers are in the business of winning more Stanley Cups with a core that is in its prime. If they don’t feel Bobrovsky is a goaltender who can get it done as he has before, it’s best to move on.
On the other hand, Bobrovsky needs to determine whether winning another Stanley Cup is what he wants in his career or if earning a deserved contract extension at a high dollar amount is what he wants.
Whatever happens, Bobrovsky and the Panthers know that their decision back in 2019 paid off better than they could have ever imagined, and Bobrovsky will go down as the greatest goaltender in Panthers franchise history.
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