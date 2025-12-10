Robby Fabbri's Panthers AHL PTO Concludes; Signs Two-Way Deal With Blues

Just nine days ago, the Florida Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, signed Robby Fabbri to a professional try-out, and after three games, he's turned the PTO into a two-way contract with the St. Louis Blues.

The contract pays $775,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL.

In his brief stint with the Checkers, Fabbri notched a goal and an assist in three games, helping the Checkers win one of those three games. The 29-year-old surprisingly was unable to find a contract following his pre-season PTO with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but now, past the quarter mark of the season, he'll return to where his career began.

Fabbri was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round (21st overall) in the 2014 NHL draft. He went on to play 164 games with the Blues, scoring 32 goals and 73 points. Fabbri played his first three-plus seasons with the Blues before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6, 2019, for Jacob de la Rose. Fabbri played in the NHL last season with the Anaheim Ducks and had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 44 games.

The Blues are dealing with several injuries. They are currently dealing with injuries to Jordan Kyrou (lower-body), Nathan Walker (upper-body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns) and most recently Nick Bjugstad (upper-body).

With all the injuries they are facing, Fabbri could get an extended run on the Blues' NHL roster. If he is sent down to the AHL, he'd likely play in the top six as several players from the Springfield Thunderbirds have been called up to the NHL.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.