South Florida's St. Thomas University launching hockey program that will debut in 2026

    David Dwork
    Nov 18, 2025, 22:57
    Updated at: Nov 18, 2025, 22:57

    South Florida welcomes a new collegiate hockey team as St. Thomas University is set to launch its ice their program, recruiting talent for a 2026 debut.

    A new college hockey team is coming to South Florida.

    St. Thomas University has announced that the school’s ice hockey program will be debuting in 2026.

    The St. Thomas Bobcats will play in Division 2 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

    Home games will be played at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, the state of the art practice facility recently built by the NHL's Florida Panthers. 

    The Bobcats' director of hockey operations is Jake Goldstein, a South Florida native who has been surrounded by hockey for much of his life.

    Goldstein is the son of longtime Florida Panthers play-by-play voice Steve Goldstein.

    St. Thomas is already putting the call out to hockey players who may be interested in attending or transferring to join the Bobcats hockey program.

    Anyone with interest is urged to contact Goldstein at [email protected].

