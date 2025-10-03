The Hockey Show: Discussing fallout from Sasha Barkov injury, Kirill Kaprizov signing massive extension

Days.

We’re literally days away from the start of a new NHL season, and The Hockey Show is at peak excitement mode!

It certainly helps that there have been some extremely interesting storylines and signings to follow as the league prepares to kick off its 2025-26 campaign.

Unfortunately for THN co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork, the team they cover, the Florida Panthers, is going into the season with a pair of their top players on Injured Reserve.

We knew Matthew Tkachuk was going to miss several months due to offseason surgery after he suffered a torn hip abductor and sports hernia last season, but now Sasha Barkov is probably out for at least the regular season as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee.

In addition to the continued reaction to Barkov’s injury and Florida’s subsequent new outlook on their back-to-back Stanley Cup title defense, the boys also discussed the massive new contract signed by Kirill Kaprizov in Minnesota, the latest with the Hockey Canada 5, and New Jersey giving Luke Hughes a big extension, as well as whether that could potentially lead to a Hughes super team at some point.

Joining the show this week was Prime Monday Night Hockey and MLB Network host Adnan Virk, who, in addition to the aforementioned topics, provided his insight into Canadian Thanksgiving, and how it differs from American Thanksgiving.

Then the topic shifted to turkey takes, some less popular than others, but eventually they got the show back on the rails.

You can check out the full show and interview with Adnan in the videos below:

