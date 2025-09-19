The Hockey Show: Panthers above all in our preseason NHL rankings

A new NHL season is upon us.

All 32 teams across the league have officially opened their 2025 training camps, and this weekend we’ll see the first preseason games take place.

It’s truly an incredibly exciting time for hockey fans.

A fresh season means high hopes and expectations, as everyone gets to start with a clean slate.

Before the action kicks off in the coming days, The Hockey Show decided to start a new tradition.

Hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork ranked all 32 NHL teams in six different tiers, with each tier created by THS producer Rose Arias.

The top tier is simply “The Florida Panthers” because no team is at Florida’s level right now.

Check out their rankings in the video below and let us know in the comments where you agree or disagree.

